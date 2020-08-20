Strandfontein site may have been used to funnel money to Covidpreneurs - Herron

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has been criticised for spending R52 million on the Strandfontein homeless site that was only in existence for six weeks. Opposition parties have called for an investigation by the auditor-general into how the money was spent and who benefited. GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said: “I will be asking follow-up questions to prise more information from the Local Government MEC (Anton Bredell), and will refer the matter to the Office of the Auditor-General for investigation.” He said the camp absorbed 90% of Cape Town’s spending on the homeless during the first phase of the State of Disaster. “The City also spent R4.3m on funding shelters. That the Strandfontein camp was ill-conceived was obvious from day one. I visited the camp on the day it was established, and was almost besieged by homeless people begging me to help them leave.” Herron said he raised questions with Bredell on the matter.

According to Bredell’s answers, R43m was spent on the tent hire, R3.5m on security, transport cost R450 000, mattresses R376 000, water and sewage R238 000 and “decontamination” R18 000.

The City said in a statement: “We are therefore surprised that Brett Herron MPL raises an issue with the R44m expenditure on weather-proof tents (at multiple sites across Cape Town) to shelter and care for the homeless under national lockdown regulations, which explicitly mandated this.”

But Herron said for R43.8m, the City could have bought and renovated a 13 000m2 warehouse to create additional permanent shelter spaces.

“I do not believe the camp was set up out of concern for homeless people. Instead, it was a vehicle for mayor Dan Plato and MMC JP Smith to opportunistically implement their ideological dream to remove poor people from the inner city to the fringes of the metro, where they are out of sight. From the figures MEC Bredell was forced to reveal, it appears the camp may have also served the purpose of funnelling money to so-called Covidpreneurs,” said Herron.

The City said the GOOD party was hypocritical. “In claiming to care for the homeless while attacking South Africa’s only metro that went well above and beyond to care for this vulnerable community, all of this expenditure was for a good cause under a state of disaster and the City’s only regret is that more funding in general from the national government would’ve gone a long way to caring for the most vulnerable in our city.”

The Strandfontein camp was set up for homeless people by the City to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many had complained about being kept there against their will. Prior to its opening, concerns were raised about the conditions in which the homeless were placed. It prompted the SA Human Rights Commission to urgently intervene but then the City applied for an urgent court interdict barring the rights monitors from conducting inspections.

The Strandfontein Ratepayers and Residents Association accused the City of not consulting them.

The association’s chairperson Mario Oostendurp said: “I agree this should be looked into because who’s to say that these prices were not inflated and whether the right legal processes were followed. But what I am mainly concerned about is the fact that the City did not allocate any money for the rehabilitation of the field. Our field is already vandalised and it sets our youth back because they want to use the facility.”

ACDP caucus leader Grant Haskin said: “This is exactly what we have been saying and asking since Day 1 of the Strandfontein camp being opened. We agree with MPL Herron. The Strandfontein homeless camp was a grossly inhumane and extravagant ploy to rid Cape Town’s streets of homeless people, while allowing certain people to enrich themselves.”

ANC caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said the real concern should not only be with the amount used rather be worried about some of the companies that were contracted by the City. “Remember, City officials ignored advice about the Strandfontein concentration camp, went ahead and splashed out on taxpayers’ money on a camp that was not desired. A few days later it was taken down,” he said.

Cope caucus leader Farouk Cassim said: “I don’t know why the City council is operating like a one-side council. They should have engaged with the opposition. This kind of expenditure must be investigated. Money is not for the council to spend as it wants to, it does not belong to them.”

Cape Argus