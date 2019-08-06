Representatives of local homeless shelters and various NGO’s working with people who live on the street have been invited by the City to attend a street people’s summit on World Homeless Day, October 10. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town will host a street people’s summit on World Homeless Day on October 10. This according to mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien.

“The summit is open to everyone and we want to engage with homeless people as well as different NGOs to try and find solutions to problems that face the city’s street people. There is a lot of value in talking to these homeless people and letting them speak for themselves rather than always going through different forums.”

News of the summit comes after City officials came under fire last month for implementing a 13-year-old by-law that led to homeless people in the city being fined for sleeping in public places

According to Community Chest spokesperson Desiré Goliath, the NGO has sought the legal assistance of local law firm Dingley Marshall Incorporated, which will be legally assisting the homeless on a pro bono basis.

“Our organisation continues to meet various stakeholder organisations and legal representatives in this regard and only acts on behalf of individuals who have consented to us acting on their behalf; we offer an umbrella service for collaborative effort, while maintaining the dignity and agency of the homeless or street person at all times.”

In his address to council last Wednesday, Mayor Dan Plato said the City’s by-laws applied to everyone, with the homeless being no exception to these laws.

“There is no reason to sleep on the street or to set up illegal structures on sidewalks - there are beds in shelters, they are not full, but some of those who should be making use of the shelters flat out refuse the services available.”

[email protected]