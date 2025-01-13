Street racing poses deadly risks, warn Atlantic seaboard residents

Cape Town - Atlantic Seaboard residents are demanding urgent action from Cape Town authorities, as dangerous street racing and noise pollution from luxury vehicles threaten public safety. Despite years of complaints to City officials, the situation continues to worsen, with brazen displays of lawlessness becoming increasingly common along Beach Road and High Level Road.

Residents raise concerns over speeding and noise pollution in the Atlantic Seaboard area. Atlantic Seaboard resident, Grant Richardson, said the problem has persisted for a decade. He said often they would gather in groups in acts of drag racing. Premier Alan Winde, Mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis, Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell and others have been part of Richardson’s mailing list in complaint about the excessive noise and speeding. “The situation we are currently witnessing has been ongoing for some time now and has been getting out of hand since around 2015, becoming progressively worse to that we are currently witnessing,” Richardson told the Cape Argus.

“Initially it was primarily taking place along Beach Rd in Sea Point, but now includes High Level Rd, as well as Main/Regent Roads. “In an infantile attempt to attract attention and perhaps even admiration, when in fact most being subjected to this behaviour ironically view the perpetrators and their behaviour with little more than contempt.” Previous accidents in Atlantic Seaboard. “I once witnessed a Ferrari and Aston Martin pull up at traffic lights on Beach Rd. These two cars had been followed by a van from SAPS.

“The van pulled up behind them, switched on its blue lights and siren, then instructed the drivers to pull over. “In a display of contempt and lawlessness, both vehicles raced away through the red traffic lights and down Beach Rd.” The City of Cape Town in response said they called on residents to actively raise complaints with traffic officials and their emergency portal.

“The City’s enforcement agencies do as many patrols in the area as resources allow, but unfortunately due to the many demands on City services, it is not possible to maintain a static presence in any one area. “Residents are reminded to please report transgressions by phoning the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 77 00 from a cellphone and 107 from a landline. “A detailed description must be submitted including the time, exact address and the nature of the transgression. The information will be sent through to the relevant department/s “An email can be sent to Traffic.

[email protected] for ongoing complaints for further investigation.” Regan Thaw, spokesperson for Winde’s office, said they were aware of the complaints penned by Richardson. Jowell’s office was also contacted but she is currently out of office. Meanwhile, in Milnerton, more than 500 cyclists from various clubs and organisations gathered at Woodbridge Island and cycled to the Civic Centre on Sunday to create awareness on safety concerns in Cape Town, the CBD and Milnerton Road.