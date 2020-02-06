StreetSmart SA celebrating 15 years of changing children’s lives a R5 at a time









StreetSmart SA has raised R11.6 million over 15 years in aid of 31 organisations caring for street children and children at risk of living on the streets. Cape Town - StreetSmart SA, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping South Africa’s most vulnerable children, celebrates its 15th anniversary of changing children’s lives R5 at a time. Founded in Cape Town in 2005 under the patronage of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, StreetSmart SA has raised R11.6million over 15 years in aid of 31 organisations caring for street children and children at risk of living on the streets. Donations are obtained through partnerships with restaurants, accommodation establishments and wine tasting venues in the Western Cape, Garden Route and Gauteng. Spearheaded by Margi Biggs with a group of board members representing business, hospitality and the tourism industry, the organisation is based on similar “dine and donate” initiatives in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and The Netherlands. Their goal is to encourage the public not to give money directly into the hands of a child as it keeps them on the streets, but to give responsibly and become part of the process of social normalisation. Funds are raised by adding a voluntary R5 donation to each patron’s bill in StreetSmart-partner establishments. These donations are disbursed annually to beneficiary organisations involved in the education, skills training and family reunification of vulnerable children.

“Donating to StreetSmart where you eat, drink and sleep is the responsible way to help a street child,” said chairperson Melanie Burke, one of StreetSmart’s founder members. Another founder member who still serves on the StreetSmart board is well-known Cape Town hotelier Nils Heckscher.

While the true extent of the number of children living on the streets in South Africa is unknown, there are at least 250000 children of school-going age not at school, 2.8million orphaned and 11.6million living below the poverty line, according to the South African Child Gauge 2019 of the Child Institute at the University of Cape Town.

One of StreetSmart’s beneficiaries, Kids Haven in Benoni, estimates there are at least 10000 children living on the streets in Gauteng alone.

“South Africa is the most unequal society in the world and the problem of children living and begging on our streets is growing. Join StreetSmart to stop this scourge and get children back to school, their families and communities,” urged Burke.

Starting from humble beginnings in June 2005 with 10 Cape Town restaurants raising R1644, StreetSmart has grown to 100 partner establishments and has disbursed more than R1 million a year for the past six years to beneficiary organisations. StreetSmart is currently represented in 12 towns and cities in the Western Cape, Garden Route and Gauteng.

“Over the past 15 years I have constantly been reminded of people’s generosity. South Africans really care for those in need, they just need to know how to help. StreetSmart has shown how easy it is to make a difference,” said Biggs, who thanked the many restaurants and volunteers who have been on the 15-year journey with StreetSmart.

To celebrate the 15-year milestone, StreetSmart acknowledged last year’s top 15 contributors at a function in Cape Town: La Mouette, Gold Restaurant, Nonna Lina, Moyo Zoo Lake, Chatters Bistro, Foliage, The Fat Fish - Plett, Wellington Wines, Nguni Restaurant, Jordan Restaurant, Stacked Diner, Aubergine, Belvidere Manor, Social Eater at Knysna Hollow, and Moyo at Kirstenbosch.

“Thank you to each and every diner who helped out by eating out,” said Mari Vigar of La Mouette. Other restaurants that have been with StreetSmart almost from the outset include Nonna Lina and restaurants at The Table Bay and Peninsula Hotel.

For more details or to make a donation, call StreetSmart SA at 0214473227, email [email protected] or see www.streetsmartsa.org.za.