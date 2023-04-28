Strict bail conditions for Rondebosch attorney arrested for fraud

Mohamed was a practising attorney doing property conveyancing for a number of clients before a complaint was filed against her for legal work not done.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Mohamed was specialising in property conveyancing with a firm before establishing her own firm, located in Rondebosch.

Before she was arrested, it was alleged that Mohamed failed to transfer properties of two complainants in Goodwood and Claremont after she had already received the funds.

“It is reported that while Mohamed was practising as an attorney and conveyancer, the accused misappropriated trust funds to the amount of more than R6.6 million that were intended for settling two transactions for immovable properties between May 2020 and August 2021.