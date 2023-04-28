Strict bail conditions for Rondebosch attorney arrested for fraud

Cape Town - Disbarred attorney Zeenat Mohamed, 41, was granted R50 000 bail in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court with strict conditions.
Mohamed was a practising attorney doing property conveyancing for a number of clients before a complaint was filed against her for legal work not done.
Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Mohamed was specialising in property conveyancing with a firm before establishing her own firm, located in Rondebosch.
Before she was arrested, it was alleged that Mohamed failed to transfer properties of two complainants in Goodwood and Claremont after she had already received the funds.
“It is reported that while Mohamed was practising as an attorney and conveyancer, the accused misappropriated trust funds to the amount of more than R6.6 million that were intended for settling two transactions for immovable properties between May 2020 and August 2021.
“The case against Mohamed has been transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville for her next appearance on May 23,” Hani said.
Mohamed has since been disbarred and struck from the roll of attorneys. She is not allowed to practise as a legal attorney or representative.
She is charged with fraud, forgery and uttering, alternatively theft and money laundering.