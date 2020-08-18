Strict precautions to be established as drinking at taverns resumes

Cape Town - More stringent precautions are expected to be put in place at township taverns as the on-site consumption of alcohol resumes today. Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said the sale of liquor at licensed premises for on-site consumption was permitted and was subject to strict adherence to the curfew. The sale of liquor at licensed premises for off-site consumption is permitted from 9am to 5pm, from Monday to Thursday. Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation secretary Lefa Mapilo said they welcomed this, and would ensure their members implemented strict hygiene measures and enforced physical distancing. Mapilo said although infection numbers were decreasing, they were calling for responsible drinking. He said a united front was needed between traders, communities and manufacturers to foster this. “The problem is the behaviour of drunk people, and this was a challenge even before the pandemic, but unfortunately traders were punished for that.”

“Government banning the sale of alcohol was not because of the traders but because of the behaviour of people that have consumed alcohol, which was causing a risk of the virus spreading, irrespective of where they bought the alcohol or where they consumed it.”

The organisation advocated “responsible drinking and trading we do not sell to underage people, drunk people and pregnant women”.

Mapilo said as an organisation that represented both licensed and unlicensed traders, it was unfortunate that only the licensed ones were allowed to trade. “This was a directive from the president and we had to prioritise people’s health over our profits. We are in the middle of a pandemic, people are dying, and that is why we adhere to strict regulations.”

Nwabisa Mpalala, the Western Cape Liquor Authority communication, education and stakeholder relations assistant director, said the authority’s inspectors and the police would work closely together to monitor compliance relating to the sale of alcohol. The authority was encouraging licensees to comply with the current liquor regulations and Covid-19 protocols.

Mayor Dan Plato said alcohol-related injuries would damage efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus and get the economy back on its feet. He encouraged residents to drink responsibly.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said the Western Cape Liquor Authority would continue to investigate contraventions of the Disaster Management Act regulations and those of the Western Cape Liquor Act, to reduce and prevent alcohol-related injuries.

