Strike is over for essential health staff but court ruling won’t stop Nehawu from striking

Cape Town - Essential workers are set to return to work after an interdict preventing them from participating in the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike that has seen the intimidation of doctors, nurses and critical staff, and the shutting down of hospitals and clinics. The national strike started on March 6 and is set to continue until the Department of Public Service and Administration accedes to the union’s demands, Nehawu acting regional secretary Temba Gubula said.

Gubula said negotiations with the government took place at the weekend with members of its national office, however, they were not favourable as the government refused the union’s demand for a 10% salary increment for the 2022/2023 financial year. Other demands include a R2 500 housing allowance, filling of all vacancies, and insourcing of security and clinic services in the public services. On November 1, last year, wage negotiations reached a deadlock with the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council declaring the matter unresolved.

On November 17, the Department of Public Service and Administration implemented a final offer of 3% across the board wage increase to public service employees. Nehawu issued its strike notice on February 23, with the Minister and the Department of Public Service and Administration launching an urgent application in the Labour Court on March 3, which Nehawu had appealed. On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court of South Africa ruled that the strike be interdicted with immediate effect.

Nehawu was ordered to inform its members accordingly and all those to whom it had given a strike notice by no later than 1pm on Monday. In the order, the director-general is stated as saying the strike demands, which total R36 billion, are incapable of being met, making the strike illegitimate, unlawful and unprotected. Nehawu provincial secretary Baxolise Mali said the strike would continue as far as non-essential services were concerned.

"We have advised our members to take note of the limitations or interdict as far as health is concerned." Mali said members were also present to shut down offices of the Department of Forestry and Fisheries, the Department of Environmental Affairs in Strand Street, and the Department of Labour Regional and Provincial.

At the Khayelitsha District Hospital, between 30 and 50 Nehawu members were present, singing in protest. Nehawu regional chairperson Olwethu Sigo said: “With health services, we were instructed by our national leadership: let us no longer disrupt the services but let us continue to picket outside the premises so as to allow patients to come in and the ambulance personnel, but we continue to urge our Nehawu members to come out and be with us on the picket lines.” Sigo said Nehawu members based in Khayelitsha would be present every day at the Khayelitsha District Hospital until the Department of Public Service and Administration “come back to the table with a positive response”.

At the Khayelitsha District Hospital, fewer police were present compared with last week, with just one nyala and private security on the grounds. At Thelle Mogoerane hospital in Vosloorus, where services had been majorly interrupted due to no staff, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed military health-care workers from the South African Military Services as a response. Across the country, hospital staff faced intimidation, assault and harassment by Nehawu members.