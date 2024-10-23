Strongest tested woman in SA smashes powerlifting records

Cape Town - Tokai powerlifter Nicole Coopoosamy has not only shattered the Commonwealth Powerlifting record and brought home gold for Mzansi, but she is also officially the strongest tested woman in South Africa. Coming under 84kg, the 30-yearold displayed unparalleled prowess as she lifted a staggering 538kgs at the recent Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships held earlier this month in Sun City.

This means that Coopoosamy, who has been a personal trainer for over 10 years, partaking in the sport for just over three years, can lift six times her bodyweight overall and deadlift almost triple her body weight in one go. Coopoosamy said her journey started during the Covid-19 pandemic, when she needed to lose weight. “I was introduced to the sport and got a friend of mine to coach me.

“I didn’t really know about powerlifting, so I had to learn the squat, bench and deadlift movements. “December 2021 I registered for the provincial powerlifting competition. “I then headed to my first national championships in March 2022, which I ended up winning.

“I made the national team and thereafter went to Worlds. “I recall being so nervous because of all the cameras and lights, I just told myself to have fun. I placed in the top 25.” In 2023, Coopoosamy won the national championships and went to the world stage where she again placed in the top 25.

This month, she showed off her true power at the Commonwealth Championships, as she brought home gold for South Africa. “I completed a 197.5kg squat, 107.5kg- bench and 233kg deadlift, which put me ahead of the New Zealand girl who was placed first. “My deadlift was also a Commonwealth record and my combined total of 538kg broke the Commonwealth record.”