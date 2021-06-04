Strongly avoid gatherings to delay the third Covid-19 wave, urges Dr Cloete

Cape Town – As Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions continue to increase in the Western Cape, residents have be advised to avoid social gathers to help delay the third wave and to flatten the curve.

The Western Cape continues to record an increase in Covid-19 infections, with an average of 320 new diagnoses each day, said Western Cape head of health, Dr Keith Cloete during the digicon on Thursday.

Admissions are increasing slowly with about 40 new admissions per day, while the average proportion of cases testing positive have also increased to 8.4%.

He said overall, there is a 28% week-on-week increase in cases and:

All the sub-districts, except for Khayelitsha, are seeing an increase in cases, and most cases diagnosed are in the private sector.

The number of new cases in rural areas has also increased, with all sub-districts, except for the Central Karoo, showing increases.

The Garden Route and West Coast Districts are showing large increases.

Where the provincial health platform is concerned, there are:

Currently 857 Covid-19 patients in our acute hospitals (417 in public hospitals and 440 in private hospitals). This excludes persons under investigation and cases in specialised hospital settings.

The Metro hospitals have an average occupancy rate of 91%; George drainage area hospitals at 62%; Paarl drainage area hospitals at 76% and Worcester drainage area hospitals at 70%.

Covid-19 and persons under investigation cases currently make up 6% of all available acute general hospital capacity in both Metro and rural regional hospital drainage areas.

Covid-19 inter-mediate care: the Brackengate Hospital of Hope has 24 patients (3 433 cumulative patients), Freesia and Ward 99 has 0 patients, Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope has 0 patients and Sonstraal has one patient.

The metro mass fatality centre has capacity for 240 bodies; currently, 2 decedents (cumulative total of 1 427 bodies) admitted.

Premier Alan Winde said: “Irrespective where we find ourselves during this period, the best and safest thing for all of us to do is to continue adhering to the safety precautions as detailed in my call to each and everyone below.

“As cases increase, it becomes even more important for our residents to take the necessary safety precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Each and everyone of us has the power to delay the third wave, and lesson its impact, by taking action now.”

Cloete said that the province is moving to that space where it is on the threshold of widespread community transmissions.

“If we want to meaningfully delay or flatten the curve, all of us needs to strongly avoid gatherings and have much stronger adherence to the non-pharmaceutical interventions like mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing,” Cloete said.

Winde also urged residents to help someone you know over 60 to register for their vaccine.

“With vaccines arriving, we are one step closer to beating Covid-19. Let’s not give up now. Please stay strong, and stay safe, so that we save lives, and move forward together.”

