Struggle activist and education expert Graeme Bloch has died

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Struggle activist and education expert Graeme Bloch has died. He was 65-years old. Graeme’s brother Lance took to social media on Friday morning to make the announcement. Graeme was battling a neurodegenerative disease, according to his brother. He passed away this morning with his wife activist, Cheryl Carolus, by his side. Bloch lectured at the University of the Western Cape for several years. He was a project manager at the Joint Education Trust and an executive member of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and NECC (National Eduction Crisis Committee) in the eighties. In 2009, he also published his book “The Toxic Mix: What's Wrong with South Africa’s Schools and how to Fix it”, in which he tackled the toxic mix of factors that are causing this crisis, taking government and teachers to task for not performing as they should and highlighting the socio-economic challenges that many learners face.

On Facebook, Lance described his brother as a “fearless fighter for justice and equality”.

“Banned, detained, beaten by the apartheid government, but he fought on, often at great cost to himself.

“Stricken by a terrible neurodegenerative disease which left him with a brilliant mind in a wasting body. But he accepted it and fought on.

“One of the foremost educationalists in the country. A humble, brave, great man. A South African Hero. Go thee well into that good night, my brother...”

RIP GRAEME BLOCH, MY BROTHER 23/1/56-9/4/21 A fearless fighter for justice and equality Banned, detained, beaten by the... Posted by Lance Bloch onFriday, 9 April 2021

His brother Guy also said: “My brother, Graeme Bloch, passed away peacefully this morning; his wife with him.”

In 2018, tragedy hit as their mother and her partner, Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 95, were found murdered in their Rosebank home.

Messages of condolence have also been extended to the Bloch family.

ANC MP Faiez Jacobs said that it was with great sadness that he learned of Bloch’s passing.

“We have lost a great leader, stalwart and comrade. He will be remembered for his activism and leadership in the 1980s and 1990s. Many young activists like myself benefited from the workshops he conducted and he arranged safe houses for many of us on the run,” Jacobs said.

“Our deepest condolences to Cheryl Carolus and the Bloch family on your sad loss. May the many beautiful memories that we cherish of him, sustain you through this difficult time.”

Former editor of the Cape Times Ryland Fisher added: “Sad to hear about the passing away of Graeme Bloch, a stalwart of the struggle, who helped us understand our complex society.

“He introduced us to Gramsci and Ben Turok’s revolutionary theories. May he rest in peace. Condolences to his wife, Cheryl, and his extended family.”

Cape Argus