The two-year social memory programme is part of the National Heritage Council to celebrate the lives of unsung Struggle heroes where sites associated with the Mpethas were identified, aiming to preserve the role they played.
These sites include Mpetha’s house in Nyanga East, Rocklands Community Hall in Mitchells Plain, Pollsmoor Prison, The Food and Allied Workers Union offices and the Presbyterian church in Nyanga, the Assemblies of God church in Nyanga and the Methodist church.
National Heritage Council chief executive Sonwabile Mancotywa said the Mpethas were liberation Struggle stalwarts who have not been given the recognition they deserved.
“We also did the grave and house site visit because we wanted to show their state (bad) and to lobby relevant stakeholder partners in improving the state of other sites associated with them,” he said.