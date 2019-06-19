A UCT student activist has dragged UCT to court seeking an order that would compel them to insource about 100 workers. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - A UCT student activist has dragged UCT to court seeking an order that would compel them to insource about 100 workers who are still working through labour brokers. Activist Sibusiso Mpendula, representing UCT Student Activists, came unprepared with no filing paper, and was told by Judge Elizabeth Baartman to go and see an attorney who would help him file the correct papers.

He was given two weeks to get the matter in order and be back in court on July 16.

“In 2015, through our campaign #FeesMustFall, the university had insourced some of the workers. We have about 100 workers who haven’t been insourced and they still work through labour brokers.

“We as a voluntary organisation consisting of current and former students feel this is unlawful,” said Mpendula.

“We’ve exhausted all avenues to resolve this matter. UCT must insource the remaining workers and they’ve have been blowing hot and cold in this matter.

“They initially promise to talk to us and deal with the matter, but changed their minds. We don’t have any option but to resort to the high court, seeking an order that would compel UCT to insource the remaining 100 workers.”

The insourcing matter relates to 2015 when the #FeesMustFall campaign voiced their anger and protested for weeks at campus. On June 26, 2016, former vice-chancellor Max Price announced that UCT would, on July1, 2016 welcome approximately 1000 insourced employees who had became part of the UCT community.

This followed an agreement signed with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union on October 28, 2015.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola, responding to the claims of Mpendula, said they were aware that a group referred to as the “UCT Student Activists” had instituted proceedings in the high court seeking to compel the university to continue with an arbitration process.

“UCT formally opposed the application and has engaged with a representative of this group to explain the legal position.

“For reasons that are still unknown, UCT was not informed that the matter had been enrolled for hearing, despite the fact that the application is clearly opposed.

“It seems as though the matter has been postponed and UCT, through its representatives, will deal with the matter at the next court hearing,” Moholola said.

