Students to apply for Junior City Council programme

Cape Town - It is that time of the year again when young academics from Cape Town are urged to apply for the Junior City Council (JCC). The City of Cape Town initiated the application process for the 2023 JCC term, a City-led and apolitical initiative that offers an invaluable opportunity for Grade 10 and 11 learners in Cape Town to gain a deeper understanding of the City Council’s operations.

The JCC programme provides participating youngsters with a unique platform to serve as City ambassadors and develop essential leadership skills. They will also sharpen their abilities when it comes to their community projects, expand their knowledge of local government and its mandates as well foster a sense of active citizenship. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie has urged prospective students to apply for the JCC.

“The JCC is an amazing programme as it not only develops some of the great leaders from the community but it also gives them the platform to represent the youth, and their schools, communities and other young people,” he said. Throughout the year-long programme, the junior councillors will be empowered to understand how to read the City’s budget, including learning how to formulate a budget submission and how to perfect their public speaking. “This allows them to raise the issues that young people face in a structured and organised manner,” Mckenzie said.

Calling on all youth: Bonteheuwel Councillor Angus Mckenzie says that prospective students should apply for the Junior City Council.Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) The application deadline is December 31 and interviews will be held in the new year between February 19 and February 23 at the Cape Town Civic Centre. Joyce Omari, 17, who completed her JCC programme in April, described her participation as nothing short of amazing. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because I met learners from other high schools and it also taught me many lessons, like leadership and friendship,” she said.