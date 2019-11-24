Study shows 69% of backyarders not registered in City housing database









A study into backyarders in various areas across the metro has revealed that almost 69% of backyarders are not registered on the City’s housing database. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A study into backyarders in various areas across the metro has revealed that almost 69% of backyarders are not registered on the City’s housing database. The study was conducted at the end of 2018 for three months. The findings were presented earlier this year. Over 3972 backyarders were interviewed for the study. Mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, said: “It all forms part of the City’s master planning for human settlements and basic service delivery. The information will also assist in the longer term planning of our service network, where to upgrade networks and timeously budget for these improvements.” Booi said the growth of the occurrence of backyarders was directly proportional to the rapid urbanisation in Cape Town and across South Africa, and the accommodation needs for more affordable housing options near urban centres.

Among the key findings in the study were that 93% of the heads of households in backyard structures are between the ages of 18 to 64.

The highest percentage of heads of households, 76.6%, have Grades 9 to 12 and only 2.8% have the highest level of education beyond Grade 12.

Most respondents, 92.4%, indicated that they had no lease agreements.

“Focus areas of the study included more detailed personal information about backyard dwellers as per the report, income, numbers, and where they come from originally.

“The other objective of the study was to determine where we need to focus from a service provision view: upgrading of our infrastructure networks, such as electricity, sewers, water networks, and demand for solid waste services due to increase in population in certain suburbs,” Booi said.

He said more than R850million of R4billion mentioned had been earmarked over three years for upgrades to informal settlements and backyarder services.

“Of this, R713m has been earmarked for investment in backyarder service provision and the informal settlements upgrade programme.

“In addition, some R150m is budgeted for the delivery of electricity services to backyard dwellers residing on council-owned property,” Booi said.

“The national conversation regarding housing delivery continues to move away from the primary and historic emphasis on the delivery of brick and mortar houses and towards the upgrading of informal settlements and bringing services to backyarders.”

[email protected]