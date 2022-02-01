Summer crop plantings a success in spite of SA’s heavy rains and floods

Cape Town - After concerns that floods during the agricultural season would severely damage crops, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said South Africa’s food security remained protected as this season’s plantings showed success, despite the heavy rains. Didiza said the 2021/22 agricultural season started with concerns about the floods, while farmers in various regions worried they would not complete the usual areas for their produce. However, they pushed through the heavy rains and continued to plant even beyond the usual optimal planting windows.

This perseverance was shown in the department’s estimates which revealed there were 4.21 million hectares of the 2021/22 summer crop planting, 0.4% more than the previous season. Didiza said this data was comforting, but the weather conditions for the next two months were critical for the ultimate crop yields for the 2021/22 season. The Western Cape’s apple and pear exports indicated that the sector was recovering well from the drought and contributed to economic recovery and job creation in the province.