Summit to get SMME sector back on track in wake of pandemic

Cape Town - More than two years after the Covid-19 lockdown in March, 2020, businesses that have managed to stay afloat are still trying to get back to operating the way they did. The inaugural SMME (small, medium and micro-enterprises) Summit, hosted by Cycle of Life, brings small business owners, government leaders, and experts in business development and planning to exchange ideas and find ways to deal with the challenges facing the SMME sector.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The key objective of the summit is to bring together small business owners and potential businesses owners to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses, share our experiences and discuss ways and means of rebuilding our businesses better, in a post-Covid environment,” Rozario Brown, the director of the summit, said. Brown said the idea for the summit came after his business, Cycle of Life, suffered badly because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He realised that there were many others who also needed help. Donovan Moyce, owner of DJM Roofing and building contractor, said Covid-19 had reduced contracts and incomes and he wants to rebuild his business.

“I’m not sure what the summit has to offer, but I am curious to see. I want to either educate or grow my business by connecting with bigger businesses but whatever the outcome, I hope it is going to be beneficial,” he said. Chad George, Village Construction and Plumbing chief executive, said he hoped the summit would help his business with funding and connect with those who have similar interests to make his business as successful as possible. Some of the speakers at the summit include Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mereille Wenger and the manager at Small Business Development Agency (Seda), Zaida Jackson.

Story continues below Advertisement

Seda will have staff on standby yo provide valuable information to those attending the event. Aspiring entrepreneurs, especially the youth who are keen to start a business, are encouraged to attend. The summit takes place on July 28 at the Cape Sun Hotel. Tickets are available at www.quicket.co.za at R160 each. [email protected]