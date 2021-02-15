Sunflower Fund hopes for more ethnically diverse stem-cell donors

Cape Town - The Sunflower Fund partnered by international non-profit DKMS (We Delete Blood Cancer), aims to register 15 000 new donors this year, in a bid to increase and create a more ethnically diverse donor registry and inevitably save more lives. The Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS is appealing to South Africans between the ages of 18 to 55 years and in general good health to register to become a stem-cell donor. Sunday was not just a day entirely dedicated to love, but was also National Donor Day. National Donor Day covers all types of donations and is part of a larger global campaign to raise awareness on the benefits of becoming a donor, and to focus on those who are changing and saving lives through donorship. There are about 77 000 registered stem cell donors in the country and efforts are under way to create awareness and encourage more people to register.

Stem cell transplants are effective in curing more than 70 diseases including leukaemia, lymphoma and sickle cell anaemia.

Sunflower Fund partnered by DKMS chief executive Alana James said: “Our donors are the backbone of our work. They are lifesavers. Since our organisation started, we have engaged stakeholders in policy-making, corporates, non-profit organisations, the media and the public.

“Everyone who has supported us by requesting a swab kit, donating funds, being part of our patient appeals, we thank you for being part of the Sunflower family and for being central to our work.

“The genetic diversity in African populations poses an opportunity for us to help patients of our unique genetic make-up – currently, donor numbers among the African populations are low, and we need to build them so we can save more lives.”

Marketing and Communication Head Palesa Mokomele said: “During Covid-19, the Sunflower Fund registered close to 9 000 donors in South Africa, we are continuing with more awareness and education across the country and encourage those between 18 and 55, in general good health, to register on our website.”

For more information or to register visit www.sunflowerfund.org or call 0800 12 10 82.

