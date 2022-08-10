Sunridge residents intensify opposition against ‘monstrous’ development

Cape Town - Opposition to to the approval of an application for a “monstrous” development in Canary Crescent in the Milnerton area is gaining momentum. On Tuesday, Sunridge residents took to the streets to voice their concerns.

The application is at an appeals stage. The demonstration was also to create awareness of issues regarding the development of this property. Last month, the City’s Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) approved an application brought forward by First Plan Town Planners on behalf of Flandorp Family Property. The City cited for its approval, among other reasons, the development’s compliance with the criteria set out in sections 99(1) and 99(3) of the Municipal Planning By-law, 2015 and its consistency with the 2018 Municipal Spatial Development Framework and the 2012 Blaauwberg District Plan.

It said the provision of a private wastewater treatment package plant was deemed an appropriate alternative to address capacity constraints at the Potsdam waste water treatment works. The application proposed a gated development consisting of nine duplex houses, 337 apartment units, and a clubhouse. The units were proposed to be a combination of three- and four-storey blocks. Sixteen duplex houses would form street-facing single residential units outside the development. It also proposed a private wastewater treatment package plant.

The site proposed for development at Canary Crescent Greater Table View Action Forum planning and biodiversity head David Ayres said the decision ignored the wetland status of the area, the environmental risk, and City policy. “The case given by the City in the MTP report was flawed, notably that the City was not even aware that this area is a wetland and failed to present this to the MTP for consideration. This development would see an additional 1 200 people move into an area with no provision for schools, health care, jobs, or services. The City of Cape Town cannot even supply proper water and sanitation due to their neglect of the last decade,” he said. Ayres said residents would be forced to walk more than 5km to the nearest bus stop.

“This is enough to encourage the use of private vehicles. This development is not policy compliant and will increase the use of private vehicles and emissions, increase journeys to and from work for residents, increase travel costs to and from work for residents, and make the MyCiTi bus system less financially sustainable. All this is against the City’s policies,” he said. Sunridge Action Group member John Stothers said any future rezoning application needed to show the application would have no detrimental effect on the environment, in particular the wetland. “Protection of the environment and all its resources is a major driver of the City of Cape Town. In light of the wetland maps shown, how can the rezoning application be considered?

