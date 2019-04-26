The arrival of supermarkets in townships have changed how communities shop and how informal food traders and spazas do business, study finds. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Cape Town - The arrival of supermarkets in townships have changed how communities shop and how informal food traders and spazas do business and make a living. In a study conducted last year in Philippi, the Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation (SLF) jointly with the Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of Western Cape, said when big-name supermarkets started expanding their footprint increasingly setting up shops in South African townships, it was assumed that they would spell the end of informal food traders and spaza shops and was thought that the two would not be able to compete.

According to the research, that hasn’t happened, but the relationship between supermarkets and informal township businesses is far from ideal.

Andrew Charman, SLF co-director, said the scale of participation in the informal economy was very low.

In their study, Charman said they found street traders benefit from the foot traffic that the malls attract, and some even purchase their stock from the formal businesses.

“The shopping malls deliberately exclude informal traders from participating in the retail opportunity, with the traders having to occupy sites on the margins of these developments in conditions that are not ideal for conducting business.”

The study focused on a former industrial area in Philippi East, and the researchers identified using what they call a social spatial methodology, three major shopping malls, each with its own large supermarket, four grocery wholesalers, and 109 street traders selling food items, and many spaza shops in the nearby residential area.

Yesterday, the City of Cape Town reported on programmes to formalise informal businesses in partnership with the private sector and visited Khosi Liwani of the Market Ndwamba in Nyanga.

Market Ndwamba was one of the beneficiaries of a free three-phase electrical connection that was provided by the City and taking delivery of new retail equipment that was provided by Pick n Pay as part of the retailer’s Spaza Shop Conversion Initiative.

Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos, said the establishment was showing what can be achieved when the whole of society works together to empower people.

[email protected]