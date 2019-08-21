One doctor was dismissed and two were given written warnings and sanctioned to periods of a month and a fortnight’s unpaid leave respectively. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.

Cape Town - A petition is doing the rounds on Twitter in support of three anaesthetists linked to Tygerberg Hospital who were disciplined after being found guilty by an internal hospital disciplinary process, of stealing two broken chairs that had been discarded. One doctor was dismissed and two were given written warnings and sanctioned to periods of a month and a fortnight’s unpaid leave respectively.

Of the two suspended, one had completed his specialisation when the sanction was handed down and had already left the employment of Tygerberg Hospital. So while he will not be required to take unpaid leave, he does not escape the clear implications of a guilty finding.

The two who were still in the hospital’s employ have approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over the matter and colleagues who began the petition said: “We have no doubt that they have been victimised and treated unjustly.

“We are in disagreement with the direct impact their sanctions have placed on hospital services and patient care, as well as outraged at the unfairness of their charge of: Guilty of Theft of Hospital Property,” said the petition.

“We implore the higher institutional bodies to immediately reinstate both of our colleagues, for the sake of both patient-care and as a show of the hospital’s commitment to providing fair and transparent employment practices for all staff,” urged the petition.

The hospital’s communication officer, Laticia Pienaar, said: “The department has commissioned an internal review into the fairness through which the disciplinary process was conducted.

“Upon completion of the review, the department will consider the appropriate steps to be followed.”

The chairs were returned when it became clear to the doctors that they had not followed prescribed administrative and security protocol.

Meanwhile, the SA Society of Anaesthesiologists (Sasa) said it was concerned by the outcome of the disciplinary procedure at Tygerberg Hospital. Sasa chief executive officer Natalie Zimmelman said: “The South African health-care system, and in particular the public sector, cannot afford to lose three anaesthetists.”

While she insisted that Sasa did not condone theft, and that adherence to procedures and protocols was vital in any organisation and at all levels, Zimmelman said: “The punishment should fit the crime. This is a simple principle of administrative justice.

“In this instance, we do not believe the outcome was fair.”

Zimmelman said the impact of the outcome was severe, as one of the doctors would likely not be able to practice in the public sector again.

“Because of this, he will also not be able to complete his training period and will never, therefore, qualify as a specialist, which is a further loss that doesn’t help our human resource situation,” said Zimmelman.

“Given the skills shortage that burdens the health-care system, fairness must be applied rigorously in all disciplinary processes.

“The loss of three skilled anaesthetists, or any other worker in the health-care sector who is treated this way, is a loss the sector can ill afford,” said Zimmelman.

