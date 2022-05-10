Supreme Court of Appeal strikes long-running restraint of trade case off the roll

Cape Town - A local poultry feeding equipment manufacturer has had its appeal against a high court order in a long-running restraint of trade case against a rival firm established by a former employee struck off the roll. Technical Systems and RTS Industries (RTS), which supply flat wire, tools and coiling machinery to the world’s poultry feeding markets, have been locked in legal battles since 2014.

The long-running dispute, which included a high court case and a Competition Commission referral to the Competition Tribunal along the way, finally came to an end at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) where five judges concurred that the appeal should be struck off the roll. The appeal had been brought by RTS and also involved Christiaan Kurtz, previously employed by Technical Systems as a plant engineer. Court papers said that while in this job Kurtz gained intimate knowledge of the manufacturing processes and had unfettered access to the company’s technical drawings and technical data relating to the manufacturing processes.

As part of his conditions of employment, he was obliged to enter into a confidentiality undertaking and restraint of trade agreement. In 2009, he left the company and soon afterwards, rumours emerged of a competitor in the market selling a product similar to that made by Technical Systems. It took Technical Systems until 2014 to uncover Kurtz as the mastermind behind their rival, RTS, and that he had been in breach of the restraint of trade agreement.

When it found RTS to be in possession of 1179 of its copyrighted technical drawings in the form of copies and adaptations, Technical Systems immediately sued RTS and its owner, CGC Industries. In June 2015 the parties reached a settlement before the Western Cape High Court, which saw RTS banned from competing with Technical Systems in the fields of manufacturing, marketing and sale of flat wire, auger and auger coiling machinery. An auger is a device to drill wood or other materials, consisting of a rotating metal shaft with a blade at the end that scrapes or cuts the wood.

That agreement said RTS would be free to resume competition after three years, but only if they did not then infringe on confidential information or copyright. In August 2019, Technical Systems discovered that RTS had allegedly sold augers to an Egyptian company, and lodged another suit declaring them to be in contempt of the 2015 agreement. At this point RTS said the lawfulness of the agreement was the subject of an investigation by the Competition Commission. However, the Western Cape High Court granted Technical Systems an interim interdict against RTS, which led to the case at the SCA.

