Surfer dies after being hit by his surfboard while surfing at Big Bay Beach

Cape Town - A surfer has died after being hit by his surfboard while surfing at Big Bay Beach in Bloubergstrand on Saturday afternoon. The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an emergency call of a possible drowning at Big Bay Beach at Bloubergstrand at 1.04pm on Saturday.

Upon arrival, the EMS immediately took over cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) measures that were already in process but despite the efforts, the individual was unfortunately declared deceased, it said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, and we ask that the public respect their privacy during this time,” EMS said. In an unrelated incident, a Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team attended to a 47-year-old trail runner who was participating in the Montagu Mountain Mania trail running event when she fell and injured herself.

The 47-year-old trail runner was participating in the Montagu Mountain Mania trail running event when she fell and injured herself. Picture: WSAR Western Cape Facebook The WSAR Western Cape team on board the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS/ Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter were flown to Montagu late on Saturday after the trail runner fell while descending a steep section of the Cogmanskloof Trail. WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “Event marshals were notified by a passing runner that a fellow participant had fallen and quickly made their way to assist. Realising that she was unable to proceed, they immediately called the emergency contact number at 021 937 0300. “One quick-thinking event crew member used a torch to signal their location to the approaching helicopter in the dark shadows beneath the mountains,” Nel said.

The team in the helicopter was immediately able to spot the flashing light on the ground, saving critical time, he added. “A rescue climber and an EMS paramedic were hoisted down to a point close to her, and she was helped into a rescue harness before being hoisted up into the helicopter. “She was flown to a nearby landing zone, helped into a waiting ambulance and driven to hospital.