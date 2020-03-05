Surrey Estate killer gets life in prison

Cape Town - Convicted murderer Angelo Klein, 41, was sentenced to life in prison by the Western Cape High Court for the murder of Surrey Estate resident Peter Goliath. Klein was charged for murder, attempted murder, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances. In the early hours of August 25, 2018, Klein entered the home of Goliath, 70, and his wife Elizabeth Goliath, 67, in Orion Road, Surrey Estate while both were asleep, whilst they were sleeping, in order to rob and murder them, police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said. Klein stabbed Goliath to death and stabbed his wife before strangling her. He then stole the couple’s TV set and cellphone before fleeing.

During sentencing proceedings, Judge J Cloete said that the murder of Goliath and the attempted murder of his wife were executed in a cold blooded and cowardly fashion.

He left the court with a clear impression that he has no respect whatsoever for the rights to life, dignity and safety of persons and their property, the judge said

Van Wyk said: “Judge Cloete commended the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Jeffrey Witbooi from Manenberg detectives, the way he conducted this investigation with almost no leads and information, his professionalism and the way he gave testimony. She thanked him for his dedication and commitment in ensuring a safer community.”

Meanwhile police have applauded the two life terms the court handed down to Phindile Velem, who murdered two taxi drivers in Hout Bay. FC van Wyk said Velem, 43, killed the drivers as part of a taxi war over money and the protection of routes.

Velem will appear at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on April 8 for a murder charge and two attempted murder charges related to a murder of a Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association member at the Bellville taxi rank.