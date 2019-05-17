ANC's Ebrahim Rasool. The R1 million donated by businessman and Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé to the ANC in the Western Cape is causing huge rifts. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

Cape Town - The R1 million donated by businessman and Independent Media executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé to the ANC in the Western Cape is causing huge rifts in the party's provincial leadership as accusations and counteraction fly over how the money was spent and why it wasn't returned as initially indicated. This comes after ANC provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion was suspended because she didn’t give the money back as instructed by Ebrahim Rasool, ANC head of elections in the province. Gillion, however, had already disbursed the money to the structures by the time she received the instruction.

Today the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) will discuss the issue and provide clarity on allegations that subsequently led to the suspension of Gillion. ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs confirmed the all-important meeting would take place.

Dr Survé made the donation on May 5, and said at the time the donation to the ANC was part of his desire to deepen democracy through funding the feeding of volunteers and the transporting of voters to and from voting stations. He reiterated that he wanted absolutely nothing in return.

Acting ANC Western Cape chairperson Khaya Magaxa said the provincial working committee met on Wednesday to consider deployment to positions within the Western Cape legislature and receive reports related to the elections, including funding.

ANC PEC spokesperson Lionel Adendorf has denied there was factionalism in the party, adding that the investigation into the allegations would continue and Gillion would remain suspended pending its conclusion. Meanwhile, Gillion, in a statement, said: “My suspension has questioned my character and undermined my integrity. I have decided to set the record straight because of the suspension, other allegations and anonymous attacks against me on social media.

“The noise of those opposing Dr Survé’s generosity came most loudly from those inside the ANC. The rationale for the opposition to the donation is nothing short of hypocrisy. Many business people in the Western Cape have given the ANC money. Dr Survé is one of those... who is not shy about his contributions to the ANC.”

She added that when billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe gave the Western Cape ANC a generous donation a few months ago, those very people in the ANC stood in line to thank him. “Sadly, these people who opposed Dr Survé’s donation live in the world of half-truth.

“Coming back to Dr Survé’s donation, Rasool officially accepted the funds at the event, and within 24 hours suddenly changed his tune after receiving the donation,” Gillion said.

