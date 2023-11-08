Survivor of notorious Boland killer speaks in the Western Cape High Court

Cape Town - A Wellington woman took the stand in the Western Cape High Court more than 10 years after the disappearance of her relative, who was allegedly murdered by the notorious “Boland Killer”. The 29-year-old woman, who may not be named, is the only survivor of Johan Williams, accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering three women over a six-year period.

Williams was thrust into the limelight in July 2018 when he was arrested for the murder of Kuils River mom Chantell Mathyssen. Williams was thrusted into the limelight in July 2018 when he was busted for the murder of missing Kuils River mom, Chantell Mathyssen.pic supplied The 21-year-old mother’s body was found on the Aubon Rue Farm just weeks after she was allegedly lured to Wellington by Williams, who had promised her a job. Williams, who was arrested in 2018, faces 20 charges including rape, kidnapping and murder.

Taking the stand yesterday, the relative of his first victim, Natalie Jonkers, detailed her disappearance to the court. She said Williams led her and her family on a wild goose chase and took her to meet Malawian men who discussed diamond deals, but he had never taken her to Jonkers. A month later, the skeleton of a woman was found buried on the Aubon Rue Farm along Lady Loch