Phumeza Tisile, from Khayelitsha in South Africa, was diagnosed with TB in 2010, and her diagnosis later changed to multi-drug resistant TB, and finally extremely drug-resistant TB. Picture: Doctors without Borders.

Cape Town - To mark World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on Sunday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) celebrated TB survivors and activists for the role they have played in striving for better TB care and treatment in South Africa. The organisation identified 18 TB activists and survivors. “In recent years an increasing number of drug-resistant TB survivors have not felt ashamed to say they want a less toxic, shorter treatment, and to demand that their basic rights are respected,” said the organisation.

Some of those celebrated include former TB patient Phumeza Tisile from Khayelitsha, who went permanently deaf from the daily kanamycin injections, and became a powerful public advocate for better treatment.

Tisile, who was cured of extreme drug-resistant TB in 2014 following two years of treatment, delivered 50000 signatures on the drug-resistant TB manifesto at the World Health Assembly, calling on members to radically improve care. MSF said that as a result of her actions, others started to object to the treatment.

“By speaking out, they’ve made sure that a much more patient-centred approach has been put in place. But care still remains inadequate, and TB remains the leading cause of death in South Africa, responsible for more than 78000 deaths in 2017,” said MSF.

Another activist recognised for her contribution was Nolduwe Mabadlela, also from Khayelitsha. Mabadlela was diagnosed with multidrug-resistant TB in 2017 and was declared cured earlier this year. Following treatment she suffered intense side-effects, specifically damage to her kidneys and some hearing loss.

Mabandlela has been raising awareness about TB by speaking about her experience.

“I am encouraging other people who are suffering from TB not to be afraid of this disease,” she said.

Miss SA 2018 pageant winner Tamaryn Green was diagnosed with TB while at university. She is fighting against the stigma attached to the disease. Last year, she launched the campaign #BreakTheStigma.

“A lot of TB carriers don’t come forward due to fear of what others will think and say, and many stop taking treatment for the same reason. On the other hand, many treat TB sufferers poorly out of fear that they will also become infected,”she said.

Meanwhile, the Desmond Tutu HIV foundation has built an Aerobiology TB research clinic in Masiphumelele.

The clinic has dedicated laboratories and offices which provide the support to test and study the transmission of TB organisms, in order to find new ways to curb the disease.

