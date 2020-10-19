Suspect allegedly involved in Joe Slovo township murders appears in court

Cape Town - A 26-year-old man who was one of six men being sought for the murder of five people in Cape Town appeared in court on Monday. The suspect, from Joe Slovo township in Milnerton, was arrested on Friday after five people, including two women, were murdered in the township on the evening of October 8. At the time of the incident, police launched a manhunt for the suspects. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was one of the six being sought by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the shooting at a house in Sekowa Street after 10pm. “One armed suspect shot a woman and injured another. Later in the evening the gunmen shot and killed three men and a woman in another house in Dada Street, which is not far from the first scene.

“The arrested suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder,” Potelwa said.

She said as the investigation continued, more arrests were imminent.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused’s appearance in court.

“He is charged with five counts of murder.

“His case has been postponed to October 26, 2020, for bail information and then for bail application on November 4, 2020. The State will oppose the bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

Members of the public who have any information regarding the shooting are urged to contact Warrant Officer Kussel on 074 964 3197 or alternatively contact Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

All information received will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

African News Agency (ANA)