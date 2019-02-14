The Cape Town Magistrate's Court has postponed the case against a 36-year-old suspect who faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering, to March.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Magistrate's Court has postponed the case against a 36-year-old suspect who faces charges of fraud, forgery and uttering, to March. Spokesperson for the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) Captain Philani Nkwalase said Marc Misdorp was arrested on Monday by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit.

He was allegedly involved in the fraudulent purchases of a Mercedes Benz and BMW worth a total of almost two million rand.

Nkwalase said he allegedly created fraudulent documents that helped Abdul Karriem Janodien obtain vehicle finance.

"These vehicles were later recovered from Abdul Karriem Janodien (54) who was released on R10 000 bail after his subsequent court appearance on 22 October 2018."

He said further investigation led to the arrests of Edwards Abdusad, 45, and Enrico Cederick Chambers, 38, in December last year. They were also released on bail of R10,000 in January.

All four suspects are expected back in court on March 12.

African News Agency (ANA)