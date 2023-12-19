Suspect arrested for murder of Gugulethu deputy CPF leader

Cape Town - Police detectives have made a breakthrough in the murder of Gugulethu Community Policing Forum (CPF) deputy chairperson Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, who was killed in her home. In the early hours of December 10, the suspect, who had allegedly visited her a few days earlier, allegedly broke into her flat in the backyard of NY 110. He shot her five times in the head and face, and she fell in her bathroom.

Her family found her after waiting for the gunshots to stop. Her sister, Nontsomi Nqothole, said: “I was with my mother when we heard a noise in the backyard but we were scared to go out and investigate. We then heard the gunshots at the back. I told my elderly mom not to go look because I’m sure he would have killed us too. “At about 2.40am we went to the back and I saw my sister lying in a pool of blood, and that is when I called my neighbours who called the police.”

The grieving woman said that after Dinginto, 56, heard about the visit, she went to speak to the suspect’s mother, who lives a few houses away. “She wanted to know why the suspect wanted to see her. And then she reported the matter to the police. She was killed three days later.” Heartbroken sister Nontsomi Nqothole says: “Last week a man came and asked for Guffy and I said she wasn’t around.” Picture: Mandi After the shooting that Sunday, more than 10 police vans went in search of the suspect and even picked up his known associates, “with no luck”.

Three days after the murder, police offered a R50000 reward for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspect named Lungile Anthony Madolo, 35, also known as “Fire”. Sources close to the investigation said the suspect was captured in Graaff Reinet in the Eastern Cape. On Monday, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “A person of interest in his mid-thirties was taken in for questioning during a joint intelligence-led take-down operation in Graaff-Reinet, on Sunday.”