Suspect arrested for stolen motorcycles and parts valued at R1m

Cape Town - A suspect has been arrested for the possession of a stash of stolen motorcycles and parts valued at R1 million in Bellville.

It is suspected that the motorcycles were to be shipped out of the country.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said members received a tipoff and responded to an address in Glucose Way.

“Upon their arrival at the warehouse at around 3.45pm, they found a consignment of dismantled motorcycles, which were all wrapped and seemingly prepared for transportation purposes.