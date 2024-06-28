Suspect arrested for stolen motorcycles and parts valued at R1m

Cape Town - A suspect has been arrested for the possession of a stash of stolen motorcycles and parts valued at R1 million in Bellville.
Police uncovered the stash on Monday.
It is suspected that the motorcycles were to be shipped out of the country.
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said members received a tipoff and responded to an address in Glucose Way.
“Upon their arrival at the warehouse at around 3.45pm, they found a consignment of dismantled motorcycles, which were all wrapped and seemingly prepared for transportation purposes.
“The male person at the premises could not provide proof of purchase for any of the motorcycles or the parts found in the warehouse, with an estimated street value in excess of R1 million,” Swartbooi said.
Swartbooi added that police members proceeded with the initial investigation, which indicated that a number of motorcycles were reported stolen in different areas.
“They arrested an adult foreign national on a charge of possession of presumed stolen property.
“The suspects made a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 26, on the mentioned charge.
“The matter is being investigated by Bellville Vehicle Crime Investigation unit,” Swartbooi said.
Police appealed to anyone with information that can further assist with the investigation to call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.