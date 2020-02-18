Suspect arrested in connection with the disappearance of Tazne van Wyk









A suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Ravensmead. Cape Town - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Ravensmead. Police in the Eastern Cape confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old man who they say has been linked to the disappearance of the missing girl. According to police spokesperson Lariane Jonker, the suspect was arrested in Cradock at about 22:15 on Monday. "The 54-year-old suspect will appear in the Cradock Magistrate court soon," Jonker said, adding that Tazne has not been found yet. Cradock police are appealing to the community for assistance in finding Tazne, who went missing from a tuck shop opposite her home in Ravensmead, Cape Town, two weeks ago. She was wearing a white top and red shorts. Last week, on the sidelines of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, Police Minister Bheki Cele said there has been some progress made in the case of Van Wyk.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the person suspected of this is someone that is not supposed to be out. He was sentenced for a very long time for the murder of his own child,” Cele said.

“We believe we have made some progress. I’m not going to say too much, but we are beginning to see hope in solving the case,” he said.

Just this past weekend, more than 100 volunteers and residents continued the search. Volunteers from neighbourhood watches and the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit went door to door in Connaught Estate, Bishop Lavis, Elsies River and Epping in search of Tazne or any witness who might have seen anything.

[email protected]