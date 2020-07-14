Suspect arrested in six-year-old Gaylin Cupido's murder case

Cape Town - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old girl killed in alleged gang crossfire in Kraaifontein. Gaylin Cupido was shot in the chest while walking to a nearby shop with her mother Regina and her brother Jaden on Saturday. Residents held a placard demonstration on Monday in the Scottsdene area. They called on the community to unite and stand against the ongoing gang violence. Police said the suspect in Gaylin's death was apprehended by members of the flying squad in Rusticana Street in Scottsdene. Her father Gladwin said that the family was devastated.

Community leaders, along with neighbourhood watch members, said that they were also distraught and angered at the death of yet another innocent.

Speaking to the crowd on Monday, they urged residents and the police to assist them in ridding their community of the violent gangs and illegal weapons.

Gaylin Cupido

Kraailove Organisation’s co-chairperson Neville Sampson said that the community was fed up with the violence.

“We are calling on the police to do more and save the lives of our residents and children. We are tired of mourning our families who have passed on due to gang violence”.

Tanelle Welff Ministries Foundation’s president Tanelle Welff-Dixon said that it was calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to re-adjust gender-based violence preventative measures to better cater for a growing need in troubled and disadvantaged communities.

“We are calling on the president to head our cries and intervene. We need better protection and services in our local communities to help curb on-going gang violence,” said Welff-Dixon.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the killing of Gaylin: “SAPS have reported that Cupido was killed by unidentified suspect/s. SAPS have opened a case of murder and their investigation into the case is ongoing. I call on SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the Cupido family during this difficult time. This is a tremendous loss. No parent should have to bury their child.

“The Kraaifontein community has also been shaken by the loss of young Cupido, having endured a number of gang-related shootings in recent weeks.”

