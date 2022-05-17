Suspect arrested in Table View after police find cannabis lab in his house

Cape Town - A 27-year old man from Sunningdale in Table View was arrested after residents alerted police officers to a strange odour emanating from his property. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said they reacted swiftly to a tip-off from residents, and upon arrival at the suspect’s grounds they immediately identified the unmistakable smell of cannabis in the air, as well as the sound of fans coming from a section of the property.

The officers identified themselves to possible occupants and later spotted a man inside the house. The police officers explained why they were at the house and the man let them inside. Gwala said that the officers found ten 20-litre plastic containers with loose cannabis inside, ziplock bags with cannabis as well as refuse bags containing cannabis stems, all located in the same bedroom. The suspect took the officers further into the house and they investigated the rest of the property. They then discovered the cannabis cultivation lab in the garage. The lab was fully equipped and contained extractor fans and a large quantity of cannabis plants and lights.

Police confiscated 31 ziplock bags, as well as a device used to extract the cannabis oil that was handed in as evidence. The suspect was arrested for dealing and cultivation of an illegal substance and is due to make his court appearance once he has been charged. Acting station commander Lieutenant-Colonel Hendrik Nel welcomed the arrest and thanked the residents and the community for notifying the police with the information and encouraged all people to report anything suspicious to the police as soon as they can.