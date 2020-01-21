Suspect confessed to abducting Khayelitsha twin, baby still missing









Asanda Tiwane, sits outside their home in Khayelitsha with remaining twin, Akahlulwa Tiwane. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Police have made a breakthrough in the kidnapping of baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane from Khayelitsha. An officer connected to the investigation said the perpetrator was apprehended on Sunday and after questioning confessed to selling the baby, just two-months-old, to foreign nationals. “The suspect confessed to everything yesterday (Sunday) and appeared in (the Bellville Magistrate’s) Court today (Monday). Her aunt and her family are involved. She just did the dirty work. “The child (was) sold to foreigners. We have their names and photos, but whereabouts are unknown,” he said. However, he said the search for the abducted twin baby continued and the police were on the lookout for the people who might have the baby.

Asanda Tiwane, the baby’s mother, was approached by a woman, who identified herself as Monica from Site B last week, clad in a “social worker uniform”.

She asked for the baby’s birth certificate, clinic card and made herself copies, promising the family food parcels and a cash voucher.

The woman returned on Thursday and accompanied the mother and the twins in a taxi to Parow where she told Tiwane her office was and fled with the baby.

“She went around the houses promising people social grants and food parcels. She took advantage of our situation,” Tiwane said.

“The support I have received from the community has been tremendous. I hope wherever my baby is, that he's still alive. We hope they find them soon,” she added.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez condemned the kidnapping and appealed to the public for information.

“We are in the process of investigating how someone was allegedly able to call themselves a social worker and remove the child from the mother. Officials from DSD are also in the process of providing the affected family members of Kwahlelo with psycho-social support, if need be.” Fernandez added.

“I would like to alert all members of the public that all social workers appointed by the department can be recognised with the Western Cape government name-tag, which should be worn at all times,” Fernandez said.

“The DSD holds a zero-tolerance approach towards the abduction, abuse, neglect and murder of children in the province. In the Western Cape, all departments involved in child safety are working closely together to try combat abuse and the abduction and kidnapping of children."

The suspect is expected to appear in Bellville Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a bail application.

Anyone with information can call Detective Joy Sumsodien of the Bellville FCS on 0825221095, SMS Crimeline at 32211 or call Crime Stop on 0860010111.

[email protected]