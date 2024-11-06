Suspect drowns in restricted Strand reservoir during police pursuit

Cape Town - A 24-year-old man has drowned in the Strand Reservoir after fleeing from police who confronted him for allegedly throwing stones at vehicles. The incident led to temporary water supply disruptions as authorities conducted recovery operations and implemented safety measures.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the incident took place on Monday when officers attempted to approach the man who was seen throwing stones at vehicles on Old Sir Lowry’s Pass. “On Monday, November 4 at 9:30am, police members were driving on the Old Sir Lowry’s Pass road when they witnessed an adult male 24 years of age standing at the back of a trailer throwing stones at vehicles. “The members stopped the vehicle and informed the suspect to stop throwing stones as his action can cause an accident,” Van Wyk said.

But the man ignored their warnings and continued to pelt stones at both the officers and the police vehicle. “The members got out of the vehicle and the suspect ran towards the reservoir and disappeared under the water,” Van Wyk said. Police divers were called to the scene, and at 1.52pm, the body was recovered from the water.

Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien informed residents that access to the Strand Reservoir is strictly prohibited. “An incident of unauthorised access to the reservoir, following SAPS pursuit of a suspect, was reported. Emergency services later recovered a body from the reservoir,” Badroodien said. Ward 84 councillor in Sir Lowry’s Pass, Norman McFarlane said: “Residents, including children, are advised to stay well clear of the area where the drowning occurred. It is a dangerous area, and the public must not go there, as it amounts to trespassing. We do not want a repeat of this tragic event.” Van Wyk confirmed a case of drowning is under investigation, while cases of assault common and malicious damage to property were also being probed. Meanwhile, Badroodien said the reservoir was drained, flushed, and subsequently disinfected.