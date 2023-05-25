Suspect held over stabbing incident in Ocean View in which two elderly brothers died

Cape Town - The police have confirmed that the second brother who was stabbed by robbers who pretended they needed water has died. James Geldenhuis, 73, was stabbed along with his 83-year-old brother Gerald in their Ocean View home.

A 41-year-old has been arrested in connection with the May 17 murders. A relative, who asked not to be named, said James was standing outside his home when one of the suspects approached him and asked for a glass of water and a cigarette. When the victim went into his kitchen, three more suspects followed him. They first repeatedly stabbed Gerald while one stabbed James before stealing a TV and sound system.

The 73-year-old managed to crawl to the lounge where the lifeless body of his brother lay. A neighbour who was visiting heard him shout for help. The relative explained: “The neighbour came to call me and told me what happened. “James asked us to take out our phones and record so that if he doesn’t make it, his statement could be sent to the police.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Ocean View SAPS was investigating a house robbery, murder and attempted murder. “This follows an incident that happened at about 2.40pm at premises in Capricorn Way, Ocean View. An 83-year old man was stabbed multiple times in the upper body and his brother was injured. “According to reports, SAPS members received a murder-in-progress complaint and upon arrival the member saw ambulance services on the scene with two males lying on the ground.

“The members were informed by paramedic personnel that one of the males, who was identified as the 84-year-old, was already deceased. “The victim had multiple stab wounds on his body,” he added. “The second victim was identified as his brother who was also stabbed and he was then taken to a nearby medical facility for medical attention. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

“Motive is robbery. A television (was) taken from the house.” Police also said James died the day after the incident. “I can confirm that the 73-year-old man succumbed to his injuries the day after the incident,” Andrè Traut confirmed.