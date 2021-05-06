Suspect in court for allegedly killing two Kraaifontein police officers

Cape Town - The case against Mxoleleni Sikhala, 32, accused of murdering two Kraaifontein police officers, has been postponed to August 4.

Sikhala, who faces two counts of murder, one of attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He accused of killing two police officers, Mnakwazo Mdoko, 46, and Mninawa Breakfast, 28, two months ago.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case has been postponed for further investigation.

The two officers, Mdoko and Breakfast, were allegedly ambushed by a group of suspects while on patrol duties in Phumla street, Bloekombos, where they came under fire. The officers were declared dead at the scene and their official firearms were stolen.

Soon after the officers were killed, the police and the Hawks launched a 72-hour activation plan to arrest the suspects.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crimes Team, together with members of Kraaifontein police, crime intelligence and K9 have, in an intelligence driven operation, arrested Sikhala in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha.

SA Police and Allied Workers Union (Sapawu) president Bonga Makuliwe said the police management must put more pressure on justice, to ensure that those found guilty are sentenced properly, and should be charged with treason because they are a threat to state security.

SA Policing Union (Sapu) general secretary Tumelo Mogodiseng said they have been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare police killings a national disaster.

He said they were extremely unhappy about the issue of police killings, and say that it is not receiving the necessary attention it deserves.

Cape Argus