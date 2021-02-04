Suspect in Grabouw principal’s murder case linked to two Eastern Cape murders

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The case against Sizwe Bebula, the alleged killer of Zameka Mfubesi, the high school principal from Grabouw, who was shot dead on the N2, was postponed to next week Thursday for bail information. Bebula, 39, made his first appearance in the Grabouw magistrate’s court, after he was arrested in Vredendal on Monday, and is apparently linked to two other murder cases in the Eastern Cape. Mfubesi, 46, a mother of two from Kuils River, was shot multiple times while driving on the N2 near Grabouw in September last year. In trying to locate the suspect, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) contributed R20 000 towards the reward, while her family contributed R10 000. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said their investigation in the Mfubesi's murder led the police to Vredendal, where the suspect was arrested. Sizwe Bebula, who is appearing in court for the murder of a Grabouw school principal.pic supplied Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sibongile Soci also confirmed that the suspect was wanted for two murders registered at Qumbu and Libode police stations.

A family spokesperson for the murdered principal, Mandla Mbusi, said the family was happy with the progress on the case. "We want the police to make sure that the suspect is convicted, and justice to be served."

Mbusi said they were happy with how the police handled the case. "They always informed us of everything that was happening. We know it is going to take time, but we want this case to be a lesson to other killers."

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said she was delighted to hear that an arrest was made in the murder of one of their principals. "It has been many months since she was shot in cold blood after school one day, and we are very pleased that the police have now found a suspect."

Schäfer commended the police, as well as the family who has been working very closely with the police in order to bring justice for Mfubesi. "It is simply unacceptable that our principals are put in this kind of danger."

Anyone with more information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or via the MySAPSApp.

Cape Argus