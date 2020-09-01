Suspect in Nomvuzo Atoli murder case arrested in the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - A collaboration between Western Cape and Eastern Cape police has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli. According to a statement released by police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Tuesday, the suspect the police had been after for two weeks was arrested at a hideout in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape. Atoli's body was discovered by community members at a dump site behind the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Browns Farm, Western Cape, on August 20. “The suspect was arrested after being traced with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit Team in Umthatha in a hideout in Idutywa in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, August 29, 2020. “The investigators are in the process of transporting the suspect back to Cape Town,” Rwexana said.

She said the 29-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) management commended the police from the two provinces on ensuring the suspect was arrested and set to face the full might of the law, Rwexana added.

At the time of the discovery of Atoli’s body, her aunt Nokwandisa Nyalela told African News Agency they had found out about her on social media.

“The morning while I was still sleeping, my son woke me up and said, ‘Mom wake up, I just saw on Facebook that Nomvuzo has passed on, she’s been found at Siyanyanzela.’ I called some community members and we came here (to the crime scene),” Nyalela said.

African News Agency (ANA)