Suspect in the murder of City official Wendy Kloppers hands himself over to police

Cape Town - More than a year after the murder of City official Wendy Kloppers a suspect has handed himself over to police. Kloppers, from Kuils River, worked in the City’s environmental affairs department.

Police have arrested a man in the murder investigation of the City official Wendy Kloppers. picture supplied She was sitting with a colleague in her BMW at the entrance of the Delft Symphony Way housing project when she was confronted by gunmen on foot in February last year. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the relentless investigation by members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit led to the 40-year-old suspect, who eventually handed himself over. “On February 16, 2023 at 11.30am, a shooting incident was reported at the corner of Magalies and Mandara streets, N2 Gateway, Delft.

“According to reports the suspects arrived at the housing construction site on foot and asked to speak with an unknown individual when he suddenly started shooting at the individuals on the site. “One victim, 49-year-old Wendy Kloppers, died on the scene due to injuries sustained and a second victim, 40 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.” Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile hailed the investigation team.