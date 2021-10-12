Suspect in Wynberg mosque shooting arrested, set for court appearance

Cape Town - A thirty-two-year-old man is expected to appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court tomorrow following his arrest on Monday afternoon for allegedly fatally shooting one man and injuring two others outside the Wynberg mosque last week. The suspect, who is believed to have orchestrated the fatal shooting outside the mosque on Friday afternoon, was apprehended at a house in Heideveld on Monday by the police Anti-Gang Unit.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Efforts to bring perpetrators of serious crimes to book led to the arrest of a 32-year-old male suspect on charges of murder and attempted murder. “Police have successfully arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting incident in Mars Street Wynberg. “On Friday police were summoned to a crime scene just outside a mosque in Mars Street, Wynberg. Upon arrival, they found one person shot and fatally wounded and two others shot and wounded.