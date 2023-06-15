Suspect linked to one of the Macassar bodies due in court today

Cape Town - A 41-year-old man was arrested on Monday and is due to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court today over one of four bodies which were recently found dumped in Macassar. Ward councillor Peter Helfrich applauded the efforts of the police.

The woman was identified as Sherileen ‘Poppie’ Esak, 23, from Delft. Her mother, Susan Esak, said she was last seen by her boyfriend getting into a car at the garage at Zevenwacht Mall on May 26, a day before her body was found at Macassar Beach, The Daily Voice reported. Police spokesperson Malcolm Potjie said an autopsy revealed that Esak was raped before she was killed.

“Meticulous evidence-based investigation through the analyses of forensic evidence proved to be successful with the arrests of a 41-year-old man in connection with the body of a woman that was discovered on Macassar Beach on May 27. “Initially police opened an inquest docket for investigation; however, an autopsy that was conducted on the body later, revealed that the victim was raped and eventually killed and dumped on the beach,” he said. Helfrich said: “I would like to thank SAPS for the decisive action that they have taken and the brilliant investigative work which has led to the breakthrough. I hope this teaches the criminals who think they can get away with these types of crimes, especially those dumping bodies in our ward, that this will never happen again because they will be arrested.