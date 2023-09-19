Suspect shot dead trying to rob a man in Brooklyn

Cape Town - A suspect was shot dead when he and an accomplice tried to rob a man in Brooklyn. The shoot-out happened on Sunday evening in Curlew Street, Brooklyn, close to Milnerton.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Milnerton police attended a shooting incident on Sunday, September 17, at about 6.10pm in Brooklyn, where an unknown male was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports the man was approached by two unknown suspects who tried to rob him. “A shoot-out between the suspects and the victim ensued and one of the suspects was fatally wounded. He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

Twigg added that a murder case was registered for investigation. Brooklyn, Ysterplaat and Rugby Residents’ Association (Byrra) chairperson Justin Kumlehn said: “It’s quite difficult to comment on this because it happened in the Milnerton precinct and I deal with Maitland cases. “I can tell you that there have been many shootings in Brooklyn as a whole, within the past few months.

“That specific street (Curlew) is known for gang activity and is known as the 28s gang spot. “There are rumours that there were new gangsters who have moved into the area. “We now suspect that their fight is about turf.

“There was a shooting a few weeks ago; it was also thought to be gangrelated and it was not the first shooting.” Kumlehn said there had been gangsters in the area. “That has been that way since I was young. Not that anyone is condoning gangsterism, but there were never any issues. There was no violence or shootings. People knew they were pushing drugs, but now we hear new gangs are moving in.

“Besides the drug trade, we have seen an increase in prostitution. If you drive up Koeberg Road in the evening you will see the number has quadrupled.” The Byrra chairperson told the Cape Argus that they were trying to come up with solutions to deal with the violent attacks. “We have discussed more police visibility and also community involvement, as in reporting suspicious activities. We have increased operations on the Maitland side of Brooklyn,” he said.