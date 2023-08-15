Suspect to appear in court for killing his girlfriend in her sleep

Cape Town - A man is expected to appear in court after allegedly killing his girlfriend and handing himself to the police. According to the suspect’s friends, the couple had been sharing the Firethorn Street home in Bonteheuwel for some time. “We didn’t know her, he never introduced her to us. We can’t even tell how long they had been together. We don’t know who her family is.”

The friends told the Cape Argus this as they fetched the suspect’s blue Toyota Avanza. Local ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said: “I can confirm a shooting incident in Firethorn Street, Bonteheuwel, on Sunday morning. An adult female was shot and killed. “The male suspect handed himself over to the SAPS with the firearm. It is believed that she was shot while she was asleep.

“I have engaged the SAPS to investigate this matter further to assess if any other domestic violence cases or complaints were lodged against the suspect. “Our deepest sympathy accompanies the family and friends during this month of women, in which we are placing a strong, renewed focus on gender-based violence.” Mckenzie said he would lead a protest this morning outside Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.

“This is to ensure that parole is denied for the suspect who (allegedly) shot and murdered his partner in Firethorn Street, Bonteheuwel. “He subsequently handed himself over to police. With specific focus around Women's Month, this further highlights the long road ahead against GBV and how much more as a community we must still collectively do. “Today’s protest for the court to deny bail is another chapter in this sordid novel of the pain and suffering women have to endure. This murder has not broken us but strengthened our fight against crime against women and children,” Mckenzie said. “No bail for the suspect.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Bishop Lavis members responded to a complaint on Sunday.