Suspect wounded in a botched hijacking in Brooklyn

Cape Town - A suspected robber was shot and wounded while trying to hijack a car to flee the scene, in Brooklyn. The man and his accomplices had allegedly robbed a shop in Koeberg Road on Wednesday afternoon.

As they fled the scene they tried to hijack a vehicle and one got shot while four managed to get away. Maitland Community Policing Forum chairperson Justin Kumlehn said: “There was an armed robbery at OK Foods. They then fled the shop and attempted to hijack a getaway vehicle and during that hijacking, someone was shot. From the information that I received, there were no arrests. “There were four suspects who got away. Currently, what is being investigated is a business robbery, attempted hijacking and an attempted murder case.

“The community is up in arms, especially those staying near where the incident took place, because of the shots that were fired. There is anger in the community, and we call on SAPS to put in and assign resources to do (an) investigation into this and if possible, activate the 72-hour plan to track down these assailants who so blatantly tried to commit crime in broad daylight.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said according to reports, the unidentified suspects entered the store and when they reached the pay point one took out a firearm and pointed at the cashier. “The suspects took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash and while fleeing the scene one person sustained a gunshot wound.