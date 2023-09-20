Suspected gangster killed in Lotus River while pushing his stranded vehicle

Cape Town - An alleged gangster just released from prison was shot dead while pushing his stranded vehicle. The murder occurred on the corner of Klip and Strandfontein roads in Lotus River.

Witnesses said the car driven by Peter Mark Maart, 44, was stuck and he requested a passer-by to help him push the silver-grey VW Polo. That’s when the shooter ambushed the pair. The victim resided in Ottery. It is unclear whether he was on his way home when he was shot. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in the direction of Lotus River.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Monday evening, September 18, at about 9.45am, in which a 44-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and a 33-year-old man shot and wounded on the corner of Klip and Strandfontein roads in Lotus River are under investigation. “Grassy Park police attended the crime scene, where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. “The 44-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics while the other victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.” A source close to the investigation said the deceased was a 26s prison gang member. “The shooting was gang-related and the shooter was also a gangster. The victim had recently been released from prison.”