Suspected State witness shot dead in Hanover Park

Cape Town - A 29-year-old man believed to have been a State witness was shot dead in Hanover Park on Monday.

His full name is unknown at this time. Due to the circumstances surrounding the shooting, a resident chose to speak on condition of anonymity.

The shooting, believed to have involved gangsters, occurred between Oribi and Murray courts.

She said two men knocked on the door of the victim’s home, calling for him to come out. He opened it and took a few steps outside. One man then shot him up to four times in the head.

She said: “From what the community says, the deceased was actually a State witness. Four or three months ago, three children were shot in Algoa Court and he was apparently a witness in that case, so that is the reason why (he was shot). It was actually his own gang members who shot him.”