Suspected tornado sweeps through Lost City in Mitchells Plain wrecking several homes

Cape Town - A suspected tornado that swept through Lost City in Mitchell’s Plain has resulted in damage to several structures. Residents reported witnessing the powerful, twirling wind that ripped roofs from houses and uprooted light poles, scattering trash all over the place last Thursday.

Keenan Benjamin, 26, from Susan Street, said he got the fright of his life when he saw the tornado sweep through his area just before 10pm. “It came as a shock because I didn’t know what to do. “It was a very strong wind, I was standing here smoking a cigarette and I saw this wind coming, and it was already carrying metal sheets,” Benjamin said.

“It felt like the roof was tearing apart, while the storm came over it. “It was a shock, but I just needed to make sure that my girlfriend who was with me was okay,” he said. The side of Benjamin’s house cracked as the tornado moved, and his front carport was badly damaged as the metal sheets were flung on to his neighbour’s property.

“The metal sheets weren’t even in my yard, it was in my neighbour’s yard and my friends and I had to go fetch them,” Benjamin said. In Megan Street, several buildings also sustained significant damage, as walls and roofs were toppled and blown away. The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre confirmed that 25 households in Tafelsig were impacted by strong wind gusts, as well as 20 informal dwellings and five backyard structures.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said that the total number of persons affected was 113. In response, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said it will need evidence for confirmation of a tornado. “We are aware of the possible wind phenomenon that was reported on Thursday evening, however, we have not yet received photos, videos or eyewitness accounts of the event.

“It will speed up the process if you have any evidence that can assist in the verification process,” Saws said. Saws also adjusted the Level 6 warning for damaging winds yesterday to Level 8, as westerly and north-westerly winds ranging from gale to strong gale force are predicted, with gusts occasionally above 100km/h. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said: “These weather episodes take a toll on some of our most vulnerable communities, and the City is fortunate to have numerous NGO partners who are ready to assist at a moment’s notice, with meals, food parcels, blankets, personal hygiene items and baby packs, among others, to help communities in need.”