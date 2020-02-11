Suspect's brother-in-law urges cops to ‘search Parow for Tazne van Wyk’









Pictured is Carmen Van Wyk, Tazne's mother holding a picture of her daughter. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - “I’ve told the police to search the whole of Parow and to search it thoroughly.” Stanley Adams, 67, a brother-in-law to suspect Pangkaeker Moyhdian 54, believes that is the area where missing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk could be found. Tazne, from Clare Street, Connaught Estate in Elsies River, was last seen on Friday last week after leaving home for a shop only about eight steps away. She was wearing a white top and red shorts. Adams said he told the police to also look in Uitsig and Valhalla park. “Those were the places Moyhdian normally visited and talked about.” Adams said Moyhdian came to his house a week ago looking for a place to sleep. “I know him. He is a brother to my deceased wife. We stayed together with my son and my five grandchildren.”

He said, although he noted signs of “mental disturbance” to Moyhdian, he never showed any harm to anyone.

Ever since Friday afternoon, residents, law-enforcement officers, community police forums, Pink Ladies and ward councillor Beverley van Reenen searched in and around the area as far as the Parow minibus and train station.

Concerned neighbours, the Pink Ladies, Walking Bus, amongst other have joined in the search for the missing girl. She went missing while walking from a tuck shop near her home in Connaught Estate, Elsies River. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Concerned neighbours, the Pink Ladies, Walking Bus, amongst other have joined in the search for the missing girl. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

A neighbour, Zelda Trantraal, said still there were no leads. She said they had received many tip-offs from people, but nothing led them to the missing girl, or Moyhdian.

On Monday, teachers and the Principal of Eurecon Primary school, where Tazne is in Grade 3, visited and comforted her family.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said there were no new developments to report so far regarding the missing girl.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on communities to actively play their part in the search. Fritz said he would further mobilise local and surrounding neighbourhood watches and community policing forums (CPFs) to assist in the search.

Tazne can further be identified by a scar on her left hand as a result of an operation, a missing tooth in her upper jaw, and has brown eyes and black hair. She is roughly 20kg and is 1.5m in height.

“I commend the Pink Ladies, the police’s Missing Persons Unit and the local community on their efforts thus far to locate young Tazne. My heart is with the family and friends of Tazne during this time of uncertainty,” Fritz said.

“I call on members of the community to assist in efforts to find her and bring her back home safely. I will engage with neighbourhood watches and CPFs to who will to further assist in this regard,” he said.

Anyone with any information should immediately come forward and report such to police Delft FCS Unit’s Sergeant Dale Franks, whose phone number is 082 334 8772. Reports can also be made to Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crimeline 32211.

Alternatively, the Pink Ladies can be contacted at 072 214 7439 or 083378 4882.

Pictured is Carmen Van Wyk, Tazne's mother holding a picture of her daughter. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]