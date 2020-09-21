Suspects in court for allegedly hijacking truck with sparkling wine worth R1m

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday after a cargo of alcohol worth more than R1 million was stolen. Detectives attached to the provincial organised crime anti-hijacking unit investigated a case where a truck was hijacked on Thursday at about 3pm on the corner of Owen and Halt Roads in Elsies River. According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the truck was loaded with 36 pallets of sparkling wine. She said the tracking unit of the truck was jammed and thus could not be traced; however, the vehicle was later recovered in Lansdowne Road and its cargo had been stolen. Rwexana said officers followed up on information and established the truck had made a stop in Crete Road, Ottery.

Officers during the raid at a business in Crete Road in Ottery, Cape Town. Photo: supplied/SAPS

At the address, a place of business, the officers identified the boxes of wine which had been loaded onto another truck.

The truck was followed by detectives, assisted by officers attached to the Lansdowne SAPS, who pulled over the truck and recovered the 320 boxes of stolen wine.

Rwexana said two suspects aged 22 and 38 were arrested for the possession of presumed stolen property.

A raid was conducted at the business premises in Crete Road where officers had initially noticed the boxes of wine, and a further 717 boxes of the stolen sparkling wine were recovered.

Officers arrested a 60-year-old suspect on the premises for the possession of presumed stolen property.

“All the suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Rwexana added.

African News Agency (ANA)